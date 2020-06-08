Maven provides 2020 outlook; shares +10%
Jun. 08, 2020 10:18 AM ETTheMaven, Inc. (MVEN)MVENBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Maven (OTCPK:MVEN +10.0%) says that TheStreet, Sports Illustrated integration generated operating efficiencies; LiftIgniter acquisition adds 50M users from personalization engine and Maven now reaches over 150M monthly unique visitors
- Provided guidance for 2020 annual revenue to be over $115M, down from the pre-COVID forecast by $45M,
- Expects positive EBITDA during Q4 2020, assuming college and professional sports return in 2H 2020
- Subsequently, Programmatic CPMs and sports sponsorship revenue lower than anticipated, reaching historic lows; though subscriptions and traffic from non-sports channels outperformed and mitigated revenue decline
- The company additionally announced temporary, company-wide 15% salary reduction, resulting in anticipated cost savings of $3M in 2020.