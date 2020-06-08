ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA -2.4% ) is partnering with the Medical College of Wisconsin for a clinical study of ENDRA's Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced Ultrasound (TAEUS) device for assessing Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease ("NAFLD").

The data from the MCW study will be used to bolster the clinical evidence and further establish the clinical utility of the TAEUS ultrasound device in patients with NAFLD, as commercialization begins in H2.

The study will target 75 patients with the goal of comparing ENDRA's commercial design TAEUS liver device against a baseline measure of liver fat as determined by the current standard of care, MRI-PDFF (magnetic resonance imaging proton density fat fraction).