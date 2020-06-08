Investors should "be prepared for the market to be flooded with excess liquidity for a long time to come," write JPMorgan Chase strategists including Matthew Bailey.

Sees the European Central Bank pledging EUR 750B more to the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program in Q4 based on its 0.9% forecast for core inflation in 2022 is far below its current mandate.

That implies the emergency program "is rapidly becoming part of the regular monetary landscape," they write.

Hears that "issuers are accelerating opportunistic issuance."

Still, as a lot of companies have already turned to markets for long-term funding, the overall volumes should stay below the record pace set in April and May.

