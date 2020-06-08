Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCPK:MPVDF +12.5% ) unveils a proposed US$50M diamond sale to Dunebridge Worldwide that will provide it with short-term liquidity.

The company says the deal will permit it to sell its run of mine diamonds at the prevailing market price at the time of each sale and allow it to participate in a portion of any increase in the value of the diamonds realized by Dunebridge upon a future sale to a third party.

The first sale for ~US$22M is expected to occur on June 11 following the execution of a binding agreement.