Opes Acquisition (OPES +1.4% ) and BurgerFi International have entered into a non-binding letter of intent to combine business, resulting in BurgerFi becoming a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ stock exchange.

Under the agreement, Opes and BurgerFi would become a combined entity, with BurgerFi’s shareholders rolling over a majority of the equity in the combined public company.

BurgerFi is a fast-casual “better burger” concept with nearly 125 corporate-owned and franchise locations across 23 states domestically and two countries internationally.

The parties intend to execute a definitive agreement by the end of this month, with a closing expected in the third quarter of 2020.