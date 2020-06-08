Intercontinental Exchange (ICE -1.1% ) cleared a record amount of notional volume of credit default swaps ("CDS") in Q1 and added clearing for 11 new corporate and sovereign single-name CDS.

Credit default swaps essentially insures the buyer against a certain security defaulting.

Cleared ~$7.5%T notional amount of CDS instruments, the greatest amount of any quarter in its history. This represents an increase of 45% over the next-biggest quarter and brings the total cleared notional amount since inception to over $100T.

"In the first quarter of 2020, the combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Saudi Arabia/Russia oil-price war led to increased economic uncertainty and record CDS market activity in comparison to that experienced during the 2008/2009 financial crisis," said Stan Ivanov, president of ICE Clear Credit.

The new corporate single-name CDS available for clearing through ICE Clear Credit are: New Albertsons LP (North America), Realogy Group LLC (North America); Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (North America); United Airline Holdings (North America); Vistra Energy Corp. (North America); America Movil Sociedad Anonima Bursatil de Capital Variable (Latin America); Vale SA (Latin America), and The Korea Development Bank (Asia).

New single-name sovereign CDS available are: Republic of Finland (Western Europe), Hellenic Republic (Western Europe), and Republic of Croatia (Emerging Europe).