Brookfield Asset Management to make an equity investment of $260M through the purchase of newly created perpetual exchangeable series 1 preferred stock of U.S. subsidiary of Superior Plus (OTCPK:SUUIF +5.1% ).

Preferred stock may be exchanged into Superior common shares at a Canadian dollar equivalent exchange price of $11.63 per common share, 24% premium to the 20-day volume-weighted average trading price on TSX as of June 5.

Preferred stock may be exchanged at Brookfield option and on exchange basis, it currently represents ~15% of the pro forma fully diluted outstanding common shares.

Superior's long-term Total Debt to Adjusted EBITDA targeted leverage range is estimated between 3.0 to 3.5x on December 31 with the Brookfield investment.

The investment, expected closing date of end July 2020, will initially pay a monthly cash dividend of 7.25% annually until the end of Superior's Q2 2027.

