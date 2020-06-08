Tesla (TSLA +3.7% ) breaks higher again to run back up to the level it was trading at in February before the pandemic first threatened production in Fremont.

Of course, shares of Tesla are also about $100 higher than the level Elon Musk called "too high" on May 1.

Model 3 data out of China could be the big share price driver today, but Ark Research is also without another extremely bullish note as it eyes the ride-hailing opportunity.

"ARK estimates that if Tesla were to launch a human-driven ride-hailing network, charging $3-4 per mile with a 20-30% take rate, then during the next four to five years its network could collect an additional 40 billion miles to train Autopilot and could generate an additional $12 billion per year in earnings before interest and taxes, taking our bear case price target from roughly $1,500 to $2,700 in 2024."

