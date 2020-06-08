Realogy Holdings (RLGY +5.1% ), along with co-issuer and indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Realogy Group LLC, proposes to issue $400M of senior secured second lien notes due 2025 in a private offering.

Intends to use the proceeds, together with cash on hand, to redeem ~$400M of its outstanding 5.250% senior notes due 2021, and to pay related accrued interest, premium, fees, and expenses.

The notes will be secured by substantially the same collateral as the company's existing first lien obligations under its senior secured credit facilities on a second priority basis.