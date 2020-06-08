Oxford Biomedica inks new COVID vaccine manufacturing deal
- Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCPK:OXBDF +4.0%) closes a five-year agreement with the non-profit Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Center (VMIC) aimed at scaling up production of AstraZeneca's (AZN -2.4%) AZD1222, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- VMIC will provide equipment to Oxford to rapidly outfit two new GMP manufacturing suites within the latter's new 7,800 m2 commercial manufacturing centre called Oxbox.
- Oxford will provide training and technical assistance to VMIC to accelerate readiness and GMP manufacturing capabilities for viral vector vaccine candidates at the latter's manufacturing suite located at the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus which should open in mid-2021.
- AstraZeneca and Oxford signed a one-year deal on May 28 relate to AZD1222.