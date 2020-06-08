Specialty retailers are notably higher as more stores open in the U.S.

Notable gainers include Tailored Brands (TLRD +30.4% ), Michaels (MIK +34.3% ), Party City (PRTY +39.6% ), GameStop (GME +11.8% ), Express (EXPR +12.0% ), Children's Place (PLCE +7.3% ), Gap (GPS +7.2% ), Container Store (TCS +8.2% ), Lands' End (LE +8.7% ), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY +6.3% ) and Zagg (ZAGG +8.8% ).