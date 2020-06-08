Specialty retailers are notably higher as more stores open in the U.S.
Notable gainers include Tailored Brands (TLRD +30.4%), Michaels (MIK +34.3%), Party City (PRTY +39.6%), GameStop (GME +11.8%), Express (EXPR +12.0%), Children's Place (PLCE +7.3%), Gap (GPS +7.2%), Container Store (TCS +8.2%), Lands' End (LE +8.7%), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY +6.3%) and Zagg (ZAGG +8.8%).
Meanwhile, retailers that were widely open during the pandemic such as Costco (COST -1.1%), Walmart (WMT -1.3%) and BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ -2.2%) are underperforming.