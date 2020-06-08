Consumers expectations tick up in May, New York Fed survey shows

Like the jobs report on Friday, the New York Fed's Survey of Consumer Expectations shows signs of improvement vs. April but is still a long way off from attaining pre-COVID-19 levels. Consumers are relatively more optimistic about earnings growth, finding a job, and job loss expectations, which all improved slightly.

Mean perceived probability of losing one's job in the next 12 months declined to 18.7% in May vs. 20.9% in April; compares with 12-month trailing average of 15.2%.