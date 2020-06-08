The European Commission (EC) has signed off on Elanco's (ELAN +2.2% ) planned acquisition of Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY +3.5% ) animal health unit contingent on the following:

Divestment of global rights to Osurnia, a medicine for otitis externa in dogs.

Divestment of global rights to Vecoxan, used to prevent and treat coccidiosis in calves and lambs (will be sold to Merck Animal Health).

Divestment of European Economic Area and UK rights to Bayer's dewormer meds Drontal and Profender and related pipeline assets (will be sold to French outfit Vetoquinol SA).

Elanco continues to expect closure by August.