Wedbush and UBS have Neutral-equivalent ratings on Lululemon (LULU -1.3% ) due to the big share price runup, but expect a solid earnings day for the company.

"For 1Q20, our data model forecasts revenue and gross margin culminating in a combined headwind totaling $0.08, while the inflection forecasts suggest a total tailwind of $0.13 in 1Q EPS. Impressive, relative to mostly large misses for most," previews Wedbush analyst Jen Redding.

UBS is also expecting Lululemon to sail through its earnings report. "We think the market is going to look through near-term results and focus on FY21, similar to what it has done for most Softlines stocks during earnings season," updates analyst Jay Sole. He thinks if LULU can show triple-digit Q2-to-date growth with reopened stores performing at 90% of last year's level, it gives the market confidence LULU's FY21 will be robust and will help the stock rise.

Lululemon spills numbers on June 11.