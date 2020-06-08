BIOLASE (BIOL) entered into a securities purchase agreement to purchase ~$6.9M of its common stock in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market.

The combined purchase price for one share of common stock and warrant to purchase one share will be $0.64.

Under the terms, BIOLASE has agreed to sell 10.8M shares.

Additionally, agreed to issue warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 10.8M shares which will be immediately exercisable.

Shares are currently exchanging hands at ~$0.74.

Closing date on or about June 10, 2020.