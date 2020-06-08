Crude oil prices (CL1:COM) tumble after the Saudi Energy Minister said the kingdom's additional production cuts of 1.2M bbl/day including contributions from Persian Gulf allies Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates would take effect only in June as planned.

July WTI -3.6% to $38.13/bbl; August Brent -3% to $41.03/bbl.

Saudi Arabia's extra voluntary production cut, which came on top of OPEC+'s 9.7M bbl/day supply curbs, have "served their purpose and we are moving on," Prince Abdulaziz says.

The confirmation of the end of the voluntary cuts follows a big increase in official selling prices for the kingdom's crude, which the prince says is a clear indicator of stronger oil consumption.

But energy stocks are posting strong gains: CHK +75.9% , CPE +46.6% , QEP +25.7% , OXY +8.7% , BKR +8.2% .

ETFs: USO, XLE, UCO, XOP, VDE, OIH, GUSH, BGR, ERX, BNO