Crude oil prices (CL1:COM) tumble after the Saudi Energy Minister said the kingdom's additional production cuts of 1.2M bbl/day including contributions from Persian Gulf allies Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates would take effect only in June as planned.
July WTI -3.6% to $38.13/bbl; August Brent -3% to $41.03/bbl.
Saudi Arabia's extra voluntary production cut, which came on top of OPEC+'s 9.7M bbl/day supply curbs, have "served their purpose and we are moving on," Prince Abdulaziz says.
The confirmation of the end of the voluntary cuts follows a big increase in official selling prices for the kingdom's crude, which the prince says is a clear indicator of stronger oil consumption.
But energy stocks are posting strong gains: CHK +75.9%, CPE +46.6%, QEP +25.7%, OXY +8.7%, BKR +8.2%.