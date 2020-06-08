Avalon GloboCare (OTC:AVCO +7.8% ) announced strategic partnership with GensKey Medical Technology Co. Ltd. to co-develop and commercialize point-of-care, Antibody-Based IgG/IgM and PCR-Based SARS-CoV-2 Detection Systems.

Both detection tests are already CE mark certified and are currently pending approval by the FDA under the EUA pathway.

Avalon has initiated a preemptive platform to identify and detect clinically relevant SARS-CoV-2 mutations.

Avalon intends to pursue the establishment of a cGMP facility in the U.S. for the manufacturing and assembly of the COVID-19 detection systems.