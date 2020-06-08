Antioquia Gold (OTCPK:AGDXF +24.0% ) provided May 2020 production results for its Cisneros mining operation as per which 1,446 troy ounces of gold were produced. An average of 357 tonnes per day were processed with a recovery of gold to concentrate of 97.0%.

Mr. Gonzalo de Losada, president and CEO of the company said that "We continue improving the gold production month by month. This, added to the excellent results of the recent exploration programs, allows us to project a solid growth for the company in the short term".

The work plan for construction of a new mine at recently acquired La Palma concession would be presented to local mining authorities. Also, post a trade-off evaluation Antioquia decided to begin ~2km access cross-cut that will connect the Guayabito and Guaico mines.

Press Release