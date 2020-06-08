Eldorado Gold (EGO +0.4% ) says it has started construction of a $24M tunnel at its Lamaque gold mine in Quebec which will allow it to grow production and reduce energy use.

Eldorado says detailed engineering and site preparations for the decline project will begin this month and surface construction on the portal will begin in Q3, with completion expected in H1 2022.

The company says it is also evaluating the possible addition of an underground crushing and conveying system as well as a potential mill expansion.