XP (NASDAQ:XP) has acquired a majority ownership stake in Fliper, an automated investment consolidation platform.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The transaction allows XP to offer its customers additional resources to manage their investments, as the open banking trend continues to accelerate in Brazil.

Fliper has over R$7B of mapped assets on its platform and expects to surpass 5M users in the coming years.

Fliper’s founders remain stakeholders in the company and maintain full independence to manage the business with the support of XP.

The completion of the transaction is subject to approval by the Brazilian Central Bank.