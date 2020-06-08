Thinly traded nano cap Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL +25.9% ) is up on a healthy 34x surge in volume in reaction to its agreement with BioLab Sciences for the use of the latter's COVID-19 point-of-care antibody test during its Phase 3 clinical trial, ONWARD, evaluating lead candidate AD04 for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Adail has exclusive rights to sell the 10-minute IgG/IgM assay to designated channel partners.

Financial terms remain confidential.

Its sensitivity in detecting IgG and IgM antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus is 98.6% and 92.9%, respectively.