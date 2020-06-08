Alpine Immune's ALPN-101 shows positive effect in early-stage study
Jun. 08, 2020 11:51 AM ETAlpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN)ALPNBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN +5.4%) presents updated results from its phase 1 study of ALPN-101, dual CD28/ICOS costimulation antagonist for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.
- The study (NCT03748836) randomized 96 healthy volunteers to receive single/multiple, intravenous/subcutaneous, placebo or ALPN-101 at doses ranging from 1 μg/kg to 10 mg/kg.
- ALPN-101 was well tolerated, with no adverse events; no cytokine release in blood was identified among 30 cytokines.
- Pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profiles exhibited desirable dose dependence, with increasing doses corresponding to increased duration of complete or near-complete target saturation, as well as inhibition of antibody responses to keyhole limpet hemocyanin immunization.