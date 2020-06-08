Alpine Immune's ALPN-101 shows positive effect in early-stage study

  • Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN +5.4%) presents updated results from its phase 1 study of ALPN-101, dual CD28/ICOS costimulation antagonist for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.
  • The study (NCT03748836) randomized 96 healthy volunteers to receive single/multiple, intravenous/subcutaneous, placebo or ALPN-101 at doses ranging from 1 μg/kg to 10 mg/kg.
  • ALPN-101 was well tolerated, with no adverse events; no cytokine release in blood was identified among 30 cytokines.
  • Pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profiles exhibited desirable dose dependence, with increasing doses corresponding to increased duration of complete or near-complete target saturation, as well as inhibition of antibody responses to keyhole limpet hemocyanin immunization.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.