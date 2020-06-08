Citi has reiterated its Buy rating on AT&T (T +0.5% ) after a visit with Communications management that indicated company emphasis in the coming months.

The firm notes a commitment to high-speed broadband applications and communications that are capital-light, along with an emphasis on lower-cost cloud-centric platforms.

The company's also reiterating a commitment to $6B in cost cuts in the coming three years.

From a tactical standpoint, the telecom will look to drive share in wireless by leaning on its recent network investments, its bundling options and a nationwide 5G service launch.

Citi has a $36 price target, implying 9.4% upside.