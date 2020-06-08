Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +2.5% ) says it will restart drilling and begin redeploying non-essential personnel on some of its offshore assets in the Gulf of Mexico as conditions improve following tropical storm Cristobal.

Shell says the storm did not affect its production.

Exxon Mobil's (XOM +1.9% ) 502K bbl/day Baton Rouge refinery and PBF Energy's (PBF +5.6% ) 190K bbl/day Chalmette refinery, both in Louisiana, reportedly continued to operate normally throughout the storm.

Cristobal, which has weakened after making landfall in Louisiana yesterday, led to the shutdown of roughly a third of the Gulf of Mexico's oil production.