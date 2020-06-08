Barrick Gold (GOLD -0.5% ) CEO Mark Bristow says a Papua New Guinea court has granted it the right to challenge the government's decision denying the company's long-term mining rights.

A judicial review to determine whether the government followed due process in refusing to renew the license to operate the Porgera gold mine, which Bristow has said was "tantamount to nationalization without due process," will take place on July 20, Bristow told Bloomberg.

Regarding a Friday report that PNG's mining regulator is considering criminal proceedings over allegations of illegal exports, Bristow said the joint venture "categorically rejects any claim that it, or its representatives, have violated the law in any way."

Barrick's share of the gold from Porgera accounted for ~5% of its global production in 2019.