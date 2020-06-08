May Activity Boosts IMX

May TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: 4.35 vs. 3.9 in April.

“In May, we started to see optimism really take hold of the markets,” said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. “Clients were future-focused in their equity buys, as we saw the ‘optimism trade’ take hold in terms of the actual or soon-to-be reopening of state economies, feeding hope of a quick recovery. Combine this with news around potential coronavirus vaccine developments, along with a slowing of cases and our clients used this news to step up their exposure to the market.”