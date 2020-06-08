Libya has restarted production at the El-Feel oil field after a five-month halt, just a day after oil started flowing again from the country's Sharara deposit.

Operations reportedly are gradually resuming at El-Feel, which is operated by a joint venture between Eni (NYSE:E) and state-run National Oil Corp.

Production at Sharara - operated by NOC, Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF), Total (NYSE:TOT) and others - is expected to resume at an initial 30K bbl/day and take at least three months to return to full capacity.

The two fields previously pumped a combined 400K bbl/day - although they could take months to return to that level, if they reach it at all - but any new barrels from the fields could complicate efforts by OPEC+ to limit global supply and push crude prices higher, as Libya - with Africa's largest oil reserves - has been exempt from the cuts due to the country's ongoing conflict.

