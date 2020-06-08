Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VWAGY) supervisory board will discuss the leadership of the VW brand at a special meeting due to be held today, according to Reuters.

Nine of the nineteen seats on the supervisory board are controlled by labor groups, adding to the tension as Herbert Diess looks to lower costs.

Diess, who is currently head of the VW brand, is expected to keep his responsibilities as the boss of the Volkswagen Group, which includes Skoda, Audi, Porsche, Bentley, Bugatti and Lamborghini brands.