Dream Office REIT +6% on business update
Jun. 08, 2020 1:44 PM ETDream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF)DRETFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Dream Office REIT (OTC:DRETF +6.3%) announces that as of June 5, it has collected ~91% of May rents with an additional 1% rents from various government agencies.
- The company has agreed for May rent deferrals with repayment plans accounting for an additional 1.4% of May total gross rents.
- Planned capital expenditures for 2020 are estimated at $10M that can be deferred into future years thereby not impacting the value or income of their assets.
- Amid challenging markets, the company has managed to have an active pipeline of renewals and new leases with existing and prospective tenants. Besides the earlier 206,000 square feet renewal with a government tenant, it is currently working on ~370,000 square feet of leasing deals across the portfolio.
