Dream Office REIT +6% on business update

  • Dream Office REIT (OTC:DRETF +6.3%) announces that as of June 5, it has collected ~91% of May rents with an additional 1% rents from various government agencies.
  • The company has agreed for May rent deferrals with repayment plans accounting for an additional 1.4% of May total gross rents.
  • Planned capital expenditures for 2020 are estimated at $10M that can be deferred into future years thereby not impacting the value or income of their assets.
  • Amid challenging markets, the company has managed to have an active pipeline of renewals and new leases with existing and prospective tenants. Besides the earlier 206,000 square feet renewal with a government tenant, it is currently working on ~370,000 square feet of leasing deals across the portfolio.
  • Press Release
