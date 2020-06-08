Arch Therapeutics (OTCQB:ARTH +4.6% ) raises $1.4M from long-term shareholders, by issuing Series 1 Unsecured Convertible Note for principal amount of $0.55M; the note is convertible at $0.27/share

The Company may convert upon raising $5M of equity capital at the Conversion Price or greater or after the stock trades above $0.32 per share for at least 15 days.

The Company has also entered into an agreement with the holders of a majority of the outstanding Series D Warrants resulting in proceeds of ~$0.85M