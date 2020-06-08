GameStop (NYSE:GME) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.69 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.09B (-29.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GME has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.

