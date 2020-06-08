Proxy advisory firm Egan-Jones joins Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis in recommending that Mack-Cali Realty (CLI +2.8% ) shareholders vote for Bow Street's director nominees.

Mack-Cali's annual meeting is on June 10.

An excerpt from the Egan-Jones reports: "In our view, Mack-Cali’s operational underperformance stems from the leadership, or lack thereof, of its CEO Michael DeMarco. In his five-year tenure as the CEO, Mack-Cali has suffered a significant increase in leverage, almost zero returns to shareholders and a wide discount to its NAV."

Also said the REIT's legacy board members "have exercised a lack of transparency, accountability and poor oversight which has entrenched Mr. DeMarco."

Both Egan-Jones and ISS recommend that CLI shareholders vote for all eight of Bow Street's nominees, while Glass Lewis recommends that they vote for five of the candidates — Mahbod Nia, Howard Stern, Frederic Cumenal, MaryAnne Gilmartin, and Gerardo Lietz.