Ternium's (TX +4.1% ) ADRs are upgraded to Buy from Underperform with a $21 price target, raised from $12, at Bank of America, which looks past an expected trough in the current quarter and sees positive catalysts into 2021.

BofA's Timna Tanners foresees a better than expected auto recovery, boosted by the U.S. and Canada, and thinks Ternium likely will resume paying a dividend by H1 2021 given its strong cash outlook.

Separately, BofA downgrades Gerdau (GGB +2.4% ) is downgraded to Underperform from Neutral, forecasting weaker construction demand into H2 2020 and 2021.

TX's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.