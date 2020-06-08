AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.44 (-15.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $941.52M (-21.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.