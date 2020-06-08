Fintech unicorn Lemonade (LMND) files for an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange of an indeterminate amount.

The company says it's rebuilding insurance from the ground up on a digital substrate and an innovative business model. Per the filing, revenue of $26.2M and a net loss of $36.5M was generated for Q1.

Lemonade lists heavyweights Allstate (NYSE:ALL), Farmers, Liberty Mutual, State Farm and Travelers (NYSE:TRV) as competitors even as it aims for younger customers, "Approximately 70% of our current customers are under the age of 35, and about 90% of our customers said they were not switching from another carrier. We have achieved this outsized share among newer cohorts through a three-pronged consumer value proposition," notes the company.

SEC Form S-1