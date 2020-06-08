Seeking Alpha
Lemonade files for IPO

Fintech unicorn Lemonade (LMND) files for an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange of an indeterminate amount.

The company says it's rebuilding insurance from the ground up on a digital substrate and an innovative business model. Per the filing, revenue of $26.2M and a net loss of $36.5M was generated for Q1.

Lemonade lists heavyweights Allstate (NYSE:ALL), Farmers, Liberty Mutual, State Farm and Travelers (NYSE:TRV) as competitors even as it aims for younger customers, "Approximately 70% of our current customers are under the age of 35, and about 90% of our customers said they were not switching from another carrier. We have achieved this outsized share among newer cohorts through a three-pronged consumer value proposition," notes the company.

