International Game Technology to issue senior secured notes denominated in U.S. dollars
Jun. 08, 2020 1:46 PM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT)IGTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- International Game Technology (IGT +6.9%) to issue senior secured notes denominated in U.S. Dollars.
- Proceeds will be used to fund an offer to purchase for cash $300M of its $1.5B of 6.250% senior secured notes due 2022, to repay utilizations and pay related accrued interest under company's revolving credit facilities, to pay certain debt issuance costs incurred in connection with the offering and certain fees and expenses incurred in connection with the Tender Offer, to increase cash on hand or any combination of the foregoing.