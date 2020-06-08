International Game Technology to issue senior secured notes denominated in U.S. dollars

  • International Game Technology (IGT +6.9%) to issue senior secured notes denominated in U.S. Dollars.
  • Proceeds will be used to fund an offer to purchase for cash $300M of its $1.5B of 6.250% senior secured notes due 2022, to repay utilizations and pay related accrued interest under company's revolving credit facilities, to pay certain debt issuance costs incurred in connection with the offering and certain fees and expenses incurred in connection with the Tender Offer, to increase cash on hand or any combination of the foregoing.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.