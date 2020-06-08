The airline sector is having another strong day as travel demand appears to be bouncing back faster than anticipated in the U.S.
The sector has traded in a tight correlation pattern this year, with JetBlue at the top of the pack.
Gainers today include Alaska Air Group (ALK +15.1%) and JetBlue (JBLU +8.7%) after ratings bumps from Bank of America, as well as after Mesa Air (MESA +6.5%), United Airlines (UAL +9.9%), SkyWest (SKYW +8.2%), Hawaiian Holdings (HA +7.3%), Spirit Airlines (SAVE +6.4%), Delta Air Lines (DAL +5.7%) and American Airlines Group (AAL +5.9%) on increased confidence over booking trends.