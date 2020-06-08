Veolia Environnement (OTCPK:VEOEY +1.0% ) issued €500M bond at par with a January 2032 maturity and coupon of 0.80%. Proceeds will be used for corporate general purposes.

With an over-subscription ratio above 8, Veolia improved the issuing rate and achieved a final pricing 10 basis point lower than the secondary market.

Along with the above mentioned a few other factors like quality of investors in the order book and a good diversification of more than 210 orders from Europe and Asia indicate a strong appreciation of Veolia's credit quality.

Press Release