Schwazze (OTCQX:SHWZ +13.4% ) formerly operating as Medicine Man Technologies, has signed definitive acquisition agreements for 14 Star Buds locations in the state of Colorado as part of the Company’s pending acquisitions.

Star Buds is a retail cannabis operator in North America based on revenue-per-location and profit. The acquisitions include 13 retail operations located throughout the Colorado front-range.

Based on the consolidated, unaudited 2019 results received from Star Buds, these acquisitions collectively earned ~$50M in revenue with a strong EBITDA margin.

Schwazze submitted change of ownership for successful retail cannabis operator, the transactions are expected to close 3Q20.