Occidental Petroleum (OXY +14.9% ) pushes to its highest level in three months following a Bloomberg report that says it is considering options for Middle East assets as it looks to cut debt.

Occidental is said to be weighing the sale of its stakes in its oil and gas fields in Oman, with the assets reportedly valued at more than $1B, and is open to divesting other holdings in the Middle East, though it is not formally soliciting interest.

The company's Oman operations include the Safah Field and Block 62 in the north and at the Mukhaizna Field in the south; it also has a presence in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.