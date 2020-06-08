Mulberry Group (OTC:MLBGF) plans to cut 25% of its worldwide workforce, the vast majority of which work in the UK.

The company said: "Even once stores reopen, social distancing measures, reduced tourist and footfall levels will continue to impact our revenue. As a result of this, we must manage our operations and cost base accordingly to ensure the company is the correct size and structure to reflect market conditions."

The company had been able to re-open stores in China and South Korea and, more recently, some stores in Europe and Canada.

