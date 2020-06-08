Corteva (CTVA -3.1% ) is downgraded to Sell from Neutral with a $24 price target, cut from $31, at Monness Crespi & Hardt, which says the agriculture industry outlook for 2021 has grown worse.

Corn prices have fallen 15% YTD, the Brazilian real has devalued by 25% and Corteva's consensus estimates have dropped by 5%, yet shares are higher YTD, Monness Crespi's Chris Shaw notes.

The weakness in crop prices will have the biggest negative impact on Corteva as farmer margins will be squeezed and they will spend less, particularly on crop chemicals, according to Shaw.

"Although we believe there is potential longer-term, above-market growth for Enlist products, and we recognize the excitement around this point after the recent Dicamba court decision, we don't think it will be impactful over the near term," Shaw writes.

CTVA's average Wall Street analyst rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Bullish.