IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares have jumped 32% this afternoon after saying it's signed a "significant" six-figure deal with a new Fortune 500 customer.

The contract is for influencer marketing managed services.

It also says it's "secured a variety of contracts with repeat customers," including renewing a contract with a global Fortune 500 technology company.

“The company remains above the January 1-March 15 average bookings trendline we previously shared and we are optimistic about year over year managed services bookings in the second quarter, despite the pandemic," says Chairman/CEO Ted Murphy. "The SaaS business is also starting to show early signs of recovery as businesses begin to reopen and gain more comfort with the longer-term commitments required for those licensing our software.”