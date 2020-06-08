The restaurant and food distribution sectors are having a strong day on more reports of incrementally improved dine-in traffic. Some of the names on the move today are bouncing off of multi-year valuation lows.
Notable gainers include Ruth's Hospitality <<Ruth>>, Arcos Dorados (ARCO +8.8%), Potbelly (PBPB +6.7%), Aramark (ARMK +3.6%), HF Foods Group (HFFG +30.2%), US Foods (USFD +8.4%), Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF +9.0%), United Natural Foods (UNFI +6.4%), Core-Mark Holding (CORE +4.2%), Sysco (SYY +3.4%), Andersons (ANDE +4.1%), SpartanNash (SPTN +2.6%) and Brinker International (EAT +4.7%).