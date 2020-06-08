ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCPK:ZENYF +40.7% ) said that it would be providing Albany Pure Graphene Oxide produced by its Guelph facility for the development of a rapid, ultrasensitive and low cost bio-sensor enabling the detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigen and/or antibodies in COVID-19 suspected patients.

This research is funded by an initial grant of ~400K from the National Sciences and Engineering Council.

ZEN continues to develop a potential virucidal graphene oxide-based ink to be applied on PPE for enhanced protection. Separately, it has discontinued its earlier announced collaboration with Graphene Composites.

Press Release