Petrobras (PBR +2.5% ) reports it exported a record 1.11M metric tons of fuel oil in May, in a return to the company's focus on higher-margin fuel exports after the coronavirus disrupted the company's plans earlier this year.

Volumes exported in May jumped 10% above the previous ~1M mt record set in February and 230% higher than May 2019.

Resilient international demand for low-sulfur marine fuel has lifted Petrobras' upstream activities, particularly production of sweet light pre-salt crude, pumping 2.16M bbl/day of crude in Brazil in April, up nearly 12% Y/Y.

"The strategy of diversifying the destinations of fuel oil exports has shown to be effective in capturing greater participation in the foreign market," the company says.