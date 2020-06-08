ViacomCBS (VIAC +12.8% , VIACA +10.4% ) has increased its gains into double digits today as analysts look to the reopening of live sports as a boon for CBS.

Guggenheim reiterated its Buy rating, saying there's particular optimism about the returns of pro and college football. But other leagues (including the NBA and NHL) are making progress as well.

A "stubborn" focus on cord cutting and live TV ratings by investors has overlooked potential for near-term media stock share appreciate driven by cyclical trends, analyst Michael Morris says. A reopening of small and mid-size businesses that subscribe to channel bundles can't hurt either.

And Imperial Capital reiterated its Outperform rating and raised its target on VIAC to $45 from $42, implying 61% upside. Live golf (one of the "four corners" of the company's sports portfolio) is headed back to CBS this weekend, and there should be increased buyback activity after the sale of the CBS Black Rock headquarters.