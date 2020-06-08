Sernova (OTCQB:SEOVF +7.6% ) to acquire conformal coating cell encapsulation technology from Converge Biotech, accelerating expansion of its regenerative medicine therapeutics platform

The Conformal Coating Technology creates thin proprietary coating layer that effectively cloaks coated therapeutic cells to protect them from an auto-response attack by one's own immune system post cell transplantation into the body.

Sernova will issue $1M convertible debenture and carries an 8% interest rate, as well as issue 3M share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.20/share

The Debenture holder can convert the principal amount of the Debenture into common shares of Sernova at $0.25 per share.