With the economy starting to reopen, a better-than-expected May jobs report, and the number of homeowners in forbearance declining, perhaps investors believe the worst is over for mortgage REITs.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) jumps 7.6% to $28.71, but it's still a long way from $48.35 on Feb. 20.

Compass Point analyst Chris Gamaitoni said in a note that a W/W drop in the forbearance rate wasn't expected to happen until at least the expiration of the initial six-month period.

In late afternoon trading, AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) runs up 99% to $7.17, still less than half its 52-week high of $16.70.

Other notable gainers: Invesco Mortgage (IVR +54.4% ), Western Asset Mortgage (WMC +20.6% ), MFA Financial (MFA +15.9% ), New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT +14.9% ), and Ellington Financial (EFC +9.1% ).