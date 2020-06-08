The European Medicines Agency (EMA) reports that Gilead Sciences (GILD +0.6% ) has submitted its marketing application seeking conditional approval of antiviral remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19.

Considering that the regulator has already reviewed quality and manufacturing data, preliminary results from several clinical trial and supporting data from compassionate use programs, the review timeline will be shortened and the advisory group CHMP may issue an opinion "within weeks." If positive, the EMA will work closely with the European Commission to fast track a final decision.

Remdesivir is currently approved for emergency use in the U.S. and Japan. The nod in Australia is imminent after a taskforce backed approval last week.